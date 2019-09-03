82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating after victim shot outside North Street bar

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was seen being placed in an ambulance after an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported before 2:30 a.m. on outside a bar North Street near Roselawn Cemetery. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired in the area.

At least one person was injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information. 

