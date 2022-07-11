93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate attempted sexual assault near overpass district

1 hour 53 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, July 11 2022 Jul 11, 2022 July 11, 2022 11:04 AM July 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault report in the Perkins overpass district.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Hollydale Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday night. No arrests have been made, and police did not release any information about possible suspects.

Trending News

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days