Police identify victim of shooting on Highland Road late Tuesday night

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police said a 20-year-old was shot and killed after an argument at a Baton Rouge apartment complex late Tuesday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at The Hub Apartments just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Skyler Donahue, 20, and another man were involved in an argument that led to gunfire. 

Donahue was shot and died from his injuries on scene. 

The other man was also shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The BRPD said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

