Police identify pedestrian killed after being struck by at least two vehicles along I-12 East

DENHAM SPRINGS - A pedestrian was hit by at least two vehicles on I-12 and died on the scene overnight, according to police.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly after midnight. Officers arrived on the scene to a person with "obvious fatal injuries," and later confirmed that at least two vehicles had hit the pedestrian, later identified as Justin Summers, 47. The coroner was later called to the scene.

Police confirmed Summers appeared to have been walking along the Interstate prior to the crash.

This is a developing story.