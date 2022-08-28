91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police identify man shot to death outside apartment on West Brookstown Drive late Saturday night

Sunday, August 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death along West Brookstown Drive on Saturday night.

Sunday morning, Baton Rouge police indentified the victim as 26-year-old TC Snell Jr.

Snell was reportedly shot multiple times outside his apartment on West Brookstown Drive just off Prescott Road around 9:53 p.m. Saturday. He died at the scene.

Police have not yet released information on a motive or a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police at (225) 389-4869.

