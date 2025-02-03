79°
Police identify man killed in shooting at Airline Highway McDonald's
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed at a McDonald's along Airline Highway on Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the fatal shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the McDonald's at Airline and Prescott Road. The victim was identified as 22-year-old D'Shawn Brown. Brown was found dead near his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
There was no further information about what led to the shooting.
