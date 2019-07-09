94°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Fingers bitten off during fight at Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a person's fingers were bitten off after a confrontation got out of hand in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
The altercation was first reported around 6 p.m. on N St. Gerard Circle. Police confirmed to WBRZ that fingers were bitten of of one of the individual's hands.
BRPD says it's investigating the incident, but it's unclear if anyone is facing charges at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple parishes providing sandbags ahead of potential heavy rain this weekend
-
I-10 car fire snarls traffic in Iberville Parish
-
Health fair: Making sure kids are healthy and ready for school
-
Teen killed, suspect arrested in New Roads Monday night shooting
-
Firearm, other items stolen in Central vehicle burglaries