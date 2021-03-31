77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police find body near ExxonMobil plant in Baton Rouge

2 hours 31 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, March 31 2021 Mar 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 8:31 AM March 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in north Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the person's body was found in the 2400 block of Galvez Trace, which is off Scenic Highway near the Exxon Mobil Chemical Plant.

No other details surrounding the person's death were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days