Police find 2 bodies 'burned beyond recognition' in downtown Covington

COVINGTON - Police found two bodies 'burned beyond recognition' in Covington's downtown district, kicking off a homicide investigation early Monday morning.

The Covington Police Department said the bodies were discovered around 7 a.m. behind a business on Gibson Street. Police said the investigation is being handled as a double homicide, but no other details were immediately available.

Officers say they have taken two people into custody for questioning, but that neither of them are employees of the business.

