Police find 2 bodies 'burned beyond recognition' in downtown Covington

1 hour 25 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, November 28 2022 Nov 28, 2022 November 28, 2022 9:32 AM November 28, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence

COVINGTON - Police found two bodies 'burned beyond recognition' in Covington's downtown district, kicking off a homicide investigation early Monday morning. 

The Covington Police Department said the bodies were discovered around 7 a.m. behind a business on Gibson Street. Police said the investigation is being handled as a double homicide, but no other details were immediately available.

Officers say they have taken two people into custody for questioning, but that neither of them are employees of the business.

This is a developing story.

