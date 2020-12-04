46°
Police: Drunken mom shot child during Thanksgiving Day argument

Friday, December 04 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested overnight after her juvenile son told police she shot him during a drunken argument on Thanksgiving Day. 

According to arrest records, 33-year-old Tameka Varise shot her juvenile son Nov. 26 at their home on Pawnee Street.

Police said they arrived at the house that night to find Varise's son with a gunshot to his back. Varise wasn't arrested until about a week later, when police spoke to her son in the hospital.

The victim told police that he and his mom had gotten into an argument about money while she was intoxicated. During that argument, Varise's son claims she became upset, grabbed a firearm and shot him once in the back.

Varise was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

