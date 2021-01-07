Police: Double-shooting on Enterprise Street kills one, injures a second person

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Jan. 6) night, a shooting that killed one person and injured a second occurred in the White Plains area, south of Hollywood Street.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say 30-year-old Sylvester Harrison lost his life, and a 25-year-old woman was injured when shots were fired on Enterprise Street, around 11:55 p.m.

Police say Harrison was found shot to death, sitting inside of a vehicle. They add that the wounded woman was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and have yet to determine a motive or names of suspects involved.

Police ask that anyone with information related to the shooting contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).