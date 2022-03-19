Police: Body found floating in Mississippi River on Friday night

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the Mississippi River on Friday night.

According to WWL-TV, a boat captain saw the body in the water around 6 p.m. Friday near the Canal Street ferry docking area.

Authorities were notified, and they recovered the body and brought it to shore. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, how long they believe the body was in the river, or how the body ended up there, WWL-TV reports.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death after performing an autopsy and notifying the victim's family.