Police attempting to locate family of man who died in June

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting the locate the family of a man who died in June.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Robert Louis Focht Jr. succumbed to his injuries after an accident on June 13, 2024. Attempts to locate his family have been unsuccessful as of Thursday, July 13.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating family for Focht is urged to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Unit at 225-389-7819.