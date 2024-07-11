76°
Latest Weather Blog
Police attempting to locate family of man who died in June
BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting the locate the family of a man who died in June.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Robert Louis Focht Jr. succumbed to his injuries after an accident on June 13, 2024. Attempts to locate his family have been unsuccessful as of Thursday, July 13.
Trending News
Anyone with information that can assist in locating family for Focht is urged to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Unit at 225-389-7819.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kidnapped woman calls for help when her attacker leaves for court appearance
-
New upgrades coming to Tiger Stadium for 100th celebration
-
Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies in her sleep at...
-
LDEQ investigating white cloud over Iberville Parish petrochemical plant; no community danger
-
Woman killed after being struck by two cars while walking along highway...