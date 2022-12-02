Police asking for public's help to identify man transported to Baton Rouge hospital Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was taken to a hospital by emergency medical responders Thursday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to the hospital shortly before 7 p.m. to help hospital staff identify the man after he was transported there by EMS.

Officers said they have "exhausted efforts to identify this individual."

Anyone with information about the man's identity is urged to contacted BRPD at (225) 389-2000.