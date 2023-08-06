Police arrest woman in stabbing at Tiger Plaza

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed another woman at the Tiger Plaza on Alvin Dark Avenue Wednesday night.

According to arrest records, the victim told police that 31-year-old Jaimberlynn Brown came to her apartment uninvited. The victim says Brown questioned her as to why she was not answering phone calls.

The victim says she asked Brown to leave, but Brown refused. When the victim called police, Brown allegedly attacked her to get the phone.

The two got into a physical altercation before the victim managed to shove Brown out of the apartment. Brown then allegedly pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the eye before fleeing the scene with a friend.

Brown faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery.

Detectives also learned that at the time of stabbing, Brown was on probation for a separate domestic battery incident with another victim.