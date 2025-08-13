95°
Police arrest man who allegedly shot at woman six times in 2024 shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly shot at and injured a woman in 2024.
Marquise Morris was arrested Tuesday for his alleged connection to a shooting that happened over a year ago on July 16, 2024. The shooting happened at a home in Baton Rouge after Morris and a woman got into an argument.
Arrest documents say Morris shot the woman six times, and that after he shot her, he allegedly took her car and drove off.
Morris was arrested Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
