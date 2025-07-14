89°
Police arrest man for alleged involvement in 2024 shooting

Monday, July 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that happened in December

The shooting happened on North 36th Street on Dec. 21 and left 48-year-old Derrick Lee dead from his injuries. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced that 23-year-old Otis Douglas was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting. 

Douglas was arrested for second-degree murder. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details on what led to the shooting. 

