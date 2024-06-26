Police arrest juvenile, searching for man wanted on distribution offenses

HAMMOND - Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple drug distribution charges Wednesday.

Romeriez Watkins, 26, of Hammond was seen having a hand-to-hand transaction with two people on foot in his truck on Old Baton Rouge Highway near the intersection of Baker Lane. As detectives attempted to approach the vehicle, Watkins bailed from the pick-up and fled on foot.

While searching the area, detectives located a backpack in the same are where Watkins was seen fleeing. Subsequently, a search warrant was obtained and executed on the backpack, yielding the seizure of, including 2,202 blue pills believed to be fake oxycodone, three grams of heroin, three grams of meth, three grams of cocaine, 168 xanax bars, and one bottle of promethazine syrup.

Detectives arrested an unnamed juvenile and put out a warrant for Watkins. Anyone with information about Romeriez Watkins's whereabouts is asked to call 800-554-5245.