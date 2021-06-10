91°
Police: 19-year-old killed in dirt bike crash on Ascension highway
GONZALES - A man was killed Wednesday night after his dirt bike collided with another vehicle on an Ascension highway.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on LA 22 near LA 44.
Investigators believe Everett Scott, 19, was riding the ATV westbound on the highway when he struck a vehicle making a left turn. Scott was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation. No criminal charges have been announced at this time.
