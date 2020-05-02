Police: 18-year-old killed in overnight shooting was part of armed robbery plot; 2 teens arrested

BATON ROUGE - Police say an 18-year-old killed Thursday night was trying to rob someone when he was shot.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened after 9 o'clock on E Smiley Street off Greenwell Springs Road.

The coroner's office said 18-year-old Tony Falgout was killed in the shooting.

Friday afternoon, BRPD revealed that Falgout was one of three teenagers suspected of planning an armed robbery targeting a 26-year-old victim.

Police said gunfire was exchanged during the robbery and Falgout was fatally shot. The 26-year-old was also shot during the confrontation and is being treated for critical injuries.

The other two alleged robbers, identified as 18-year-old Carlos Like and 17-year-old Kendrick Birks, were taken into custody. Both are facing attempted first-degree murder charges and will be charged as principals to first-degree murder.