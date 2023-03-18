47°
Police: 17-year-old found with gunshot wounds on Greenwell Street allegedly involved in deadly shooting

20 hours 12 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, March 17 2023 Mar 17, 2023 March 17, 2023 7:25 AM March 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night and was later booked for multiple murder and attempted murder charges after a shooting that left an 11-year-old dead a few blocks away. 

The teenager was found around 7:40 p.m. on Greenwell Street, just east of Airline Highway. Sources said the teenager was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was said to be stable. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department later said that the teenager was allegedly involved in a shooting on Crestway Avenue that left 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry dead

The teenager was booked on one count of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, false imprisonment, and illegal discharge of a firearm. 

This is a developing story. 

