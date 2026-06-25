Pointe Coupee Water District No. 1 customers without water for several hours during water line repairs

NEW ROADS — Pointe Coupee Parish Water District No. 1 customers will be without water for several hours on Thursday as crews repair a water line.

The water outage, which will affect Ventress Road from the railroad tracks to the levee and Dabadie and Riverbend subdivisions, will last until the early afternoon, officials said.