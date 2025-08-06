Pointe Coupee vape shop raid uncovers fentanyl, guns, and illegal vapes

NEW ROADS – A New Roads vape shop is under fire after a major drug bust uncovered a dangerous mix of illegal substances, including fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs.

Pointe Coupee Parish deputies say they raided K-C Vapes and found marijuana, illegal vape products, a handgun, and pills laced with fentanyl.

“It’s everywhere, whether you’re in a big city or more rural communities like Pointe Coupee,” said Sheriff René Thibodeaux.

One of the most alarming discoveries was fentanyl pressed to look like Percocet, a tactic authorities warn is increasingly common and incredibly dangerous. The sheriff’s office emphasized how easy it is for teens and young adults to unknowingly experiment with drugs that could be lethal.

“Today, fentanyl is a game changer. You might not get another chance,” Thibodeaux said. “They put it in vapes, coat it on everything. You can’t just go out there and experiment with any type of drug in today’s world.”

Deputies are also raising red flags about the growing presence of vape products specifically marketed to juveniles, with bright packaging, fruity smells, and sweet flavors that mask their risks.

“It’s all to make it attractive to a child, and it’s working,” one official said. “The colors, the smells, the taste.”

Thibodeaux warned that customers walking into stores like these often have no idea what they’re actually buying.

“If you need a drug, go talk to your doctor,” he said. “You can’t go to a vape shop and expect to buy something and it be legitimate.”

The man accused of selling the products, 22-year-old Cullen Carmesin, was arrested in West Feliciana Parish. He faces multiple charges, including possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of a machine gun.

“The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance for drugs and drug dealers,” Thibodeaux said.

The department is now working to revoke the business license for K-C Vapes and ensure the property is not used for illegal activity moving forward.