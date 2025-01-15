Pointe Coupee sheriff calls for parents to be more involved with students following school stabbing

NEW ROADS - A 15-year-old Livonia High School student is possibly facing adult charges for the stabbing of a student Tuesday morning.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux told WBRZ the school is enforcing stricter security policies after a student was stabbed by a classmate who had a knife. Thibodeaux said the incident occurred before entering the campus, so the weapon did not set off any metal detectors.

"The school board had everything in place. All their policies and procedures were in place. The personnel was there. Everything was there. The metal detectors were there and it happened before the person went through the metal detectors," he said.

He believes this could have been prevented with help from parents.

"We wish that the parents would get more involved with their children's lives to stop the violence. School is not a place for violence. It is a learning facility," Thibodeaux said. "It seems to be a lack of parenting. I know when I was going to school, I had no intention to harm anybody - whether it was a fight, a knife, or a gun because I would face the consequences at home."

District Attorney Tony Clayton said after reviewing the report, they will decide if they will pursue adult charges against the 15-year-old attacker.