45°
Latest Weather Blog
Pointe Coupee schools cancel afterschool activities for Tuesday
Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools announced all afterschool activities, including sports, will be canceled Tuesday ahead of inclement weather.
The school system says all students will be dismissed at the end of the regular school day.
Trending News
You can check current forecasts here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City leaders discussing improvements to Burbank Drive after two pedestrians killed in...
-
After shooting left 12 wounded, officials looking into 'security breach' at Baton...
-
Four arrests made after investigation into LSU student's death; rape charges filed
-
Four arrests made after investigation into LSU student's death; rape charges filed
-
Students of the Year - Sunday Journal