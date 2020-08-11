Pointe Coupee schools adjust to health restrictions as 2020-2021 classes begin

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Temperature checks, facemasks, and signs that encourage regular hand-washing are a few of the additions that have been made to campuses across Pointe Coupee Parish.

But this comes as no surprise to students who head back to classrooms Tuesday, August 11.

After battling the effects of the COVID-pandemic since March and being offered the option to return to school via virtual classrooms or in-person schooling, these resilient students are ready to take on the new school year.

More than half of Pointe Coupee's public school students have opted on using eLearning software that will allow them to learn from home, that's 52% of students. The other 48% of students chose to attend in-person classes.

Superintendent Kim Canezaro spoke with WBRZ regarding the new school year, Tuesday, emphasizing the parish's determination to follow CDC guidelines as they put the health of students, teachers, and staff above all else during the 2020-2021 school year.

Interestingly, just as students were given the opportunity to choose virtual classes or in-person classes, teachers also had the opportunity to declare their preference via an application process.

However, not all teachers who requested to teach virtually were allowed to.

Canezaro explained, "We did an application process. So, we had some that applied to be virtual teachers and we were able to meet that demand in some cases. Not all."

When asked what happened in the cases of teachers whose requests to teach virtually were not accommodated, Canezaro replied, "All of our employees have come back except for those that have resigned or retired."

The implementation of CDC guidelines and additional health precautions makes this school year unlike any other, and Parish officials say they're working diligently to ensure the safety of all on campus.

