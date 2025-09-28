Pointe Coupee reflects on LSU star's legacy ahead of renaming stadium after him

POINTE COUPEE - Livonia High School will name its stadium after a former player who went on to become an LSU national champion and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler.

The Pointe Coupee Parish School District announced that the Stem Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee Football Stadium will be renamed in honor of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen.

"I think this is an awesome opportunity for our students to see what a role model that Patrick is, to see somebody who has elevated himself from a student that walked our sidewalks to the national stage," Pointe Coupee Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.

Many in the parish, like D&D White's Health & Outreach Center owner Del White, knew Queen would be successful because of the hard work he put in from a young age.

"He started off at 14 years old, I think he was, and as he came in and introduced himself, I'm like, 'That's a big ole kid,'" White said.

The two still work out together to this day, seemingly proving White's claim that Queen has always been about commitment. White uses Queen's journey as the standard for every athlete who walks into his workout centers.

"If you have 3,000 other people that want what you want, what are you doing differently that's going to excel you or expose you differently than anybody else?" White said.

Livonia High School's Athletic Director and Football Coach Khalil Thomas said that Queen's commitment off the field is what makes him such a great role model for kids in the parish.

"In the offseason, he's coming back, he's training. He's accessible to the kids. They get to see him. He's opening a business in this community with the Bass Pro Shops, and then he also started the literacy foundation, Level Up," Thomas said.

Thomas said there are plenty of surprises in store for the unveiling that the school can't wait to share with the community.

"The parish came together and they raised the funds and we re-sodded and redid both campuses' fields, and so a lot of potential for this field, and we're excited to have multiple playing sites within the parish because the goal is to grow middle school sports and just increase the amount of opportunity kids get to do," Thomas said.