Sunday AM forecast: Flooding concerns increase today and next week

A wetter weather pattern is settling across south Louisiana, with the risk of heavy rain and localized flooding increasing today and peaking Monday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms could bring several inches of rain to parts of the Baton Rouge area before drier, hotter weather returns later this week.

Today and Tonight: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop today as a slow-moving front approaches from the north and combines with deep Gulf moisture. High temperatures will only reach the upper 80s to near 90 thanks to increased cloud cover and earlier storm development.

Any thunderstorm will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Rainfall rates will be very efficient, and while not everyone will see flooding, areas that experience repeated storms could quickly develop localized street flooding.





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Up Next: Monday is expected to bring the highest risk for heavy rainfall and flash flooding across southeast Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center continues to highlight the region in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall as a stalled frontal boundary, tropical moisture, and slow-moving thunderstorms create favorable conditions for training storms and very heavy rain.

Average rainfall through Tuesday is expected to range from 1 to 4 inches, but some communities could receive considerably more where storms repeatedly move over the same locations. The flooding threat should gradually decrease by Wednesday before a much drier pattern arrives late in the week. As rain chances diminish, temperatures will climb back into the middle 90s with heat indices potentially approaching Heat Advisory criteria by Friday and next weekend.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf during the next seven days.

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– Dave

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