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Town of Kentwood: Internet lines out in town due to stolen copper from AT&T lines

1 hour 9 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2026 Jul 11, 2026 July 11, 2026 9:58 PM July 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image of officials working on the outage - Credit: Town of Kentwood

KENTWOOD - Internet lines in the town of Kentwood are all out after copper was stolen from AT&T internet lines, town officials said.

Officials said that they were informed after a call with the AT&T office in Amite. The copper was stolen on Highway 51 near the old skating rink early Saturday morning.

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There is no estimate on when service will be restored.

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