Town of Kentwood: Internet lines out in town due to stolen copper from AT&T lines

Image of officials working on the outage - Credit: Town of Kentwood

KENTWOOD - Internet lines in the town of Kentwood are all out after copper was stolen from AT&T internet lines, town officials said.

Officials said that they were informed after a call with the AT&T office in Amite. The copper was stolen on Highway 51 near the old skating rink early Saturday morning.

There is no estimate on when service will be restored.