Baton Rouge residents react to slight uptick in shootings, homicides in first six months of 2026

BATON ROUGE — Gun violence in Baton Rouge remains high through the first half of the year, with both homicides and non-fatal shootings up compared to the same period last year.

Baton Rouge Police recorded 42 homicides within city limits through June, up from 40 during the same stretch last year.

Khary Carrell, a longtime Baton Rouge resident, said the numbers reflect a pattern he's seen for years.

"It's the same story. I don't see it changing and its sad to say," Carrell said.

Carrell said the city is growing economically but wants to see that momentum create more opportunities for young people.

"We want to see better programs and give them to all youth," he said.

Entrepreneur Delvin Harris, who moved to Baton Rouge after Hurricane Katrina, said a lack of positive outlets is part of the problem.

"We don't have enough positive things for people to do," Harris said.

Harris believes exposing people to new experiences can help break cycles of violence.

"A lot of crime comes from people being in poverty-stricken situations and sometimes it's hard for people to see bigger than their circumstances," Harris said. "When you get a chance to see different things, it makes things more achievable for you in your mind."

Despite their concerns, both men said they remain hopeful about the city.

"I love it. It's still my city and I'm always pushing for us to get better as a whole," Carrell said.

Parishwide, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office recorded 61 homicides as of July 6. The District Attorney's office reports 54 homicides in the parish so far this year.