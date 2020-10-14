58°
Pointe Coupee police jury shaves 16 jobs to close deficit
NEW ROADS - Council members in Pointe Coupee Parish agreed last week to shave 16 positions to close this year’s budget hole.
Justin Cox, Chairman of the Finance Committee, said that this year’s projected parish sales tax revenue will be $580,000 less than last year.
To make up for the loss of revenue, council members chose to cut 12 full-time positions and 4 part-time positions instead of raising fees.
Cox said six of those full-time positions are currently staffed. The other six are currently open and were not filled when it became apparent that the deficit was increasing.
“No one likes to eliminate jobs,” Cox said. “However, we were dealt a financial storm that left us no choice but to take this action.”
