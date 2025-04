Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 to receive donated vest

NEW ROADS - A Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 will have a bullet and stab protective vest donated to him.

The dog, Bane, will be given the vest by a non-profit organization and the vest will be embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Delivery is expected within ten weeks, deputies said.