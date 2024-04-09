Capital area schools close ahead of severe weather Wednesday

The following schools will be closed Wednesday, April 10, for expected severe weather in the area:

Ascension Parish Public Schools

Holy Family School

Iberville Parish Public Schools

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools

St. James Parish Public Schools

West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools

The Storm Station Team says a significant weather threat may develop on Wednesday. The timeline for the most active weather will be during the first half of the day, from approximately sunrise through lunchtime. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and heavy rain.

To review plans for severe weather, click here.