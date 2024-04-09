79°
Capital area schools close ahead of severe weather Wednesday
The following schools will be closed Wednesday, April 10, for expected severe weather in the area:
Ascension Parish Public Schools
Holy Family School
Iberville Parish Public Schools
Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools
St. James Parish Public Schools
West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools
The Storm Station Team says a significant weather threat may develop on Wednesday. The timeline for the most active weather will be during the first half of the day, from approximately sunrise through lunchtime. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and heavy rain.
To review plans for severe weather, click here.
