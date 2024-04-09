79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Capital area schools close ahead of severe weather Wednesday

Tuesday, April 09 2024
The following schools will be closed Wednesday, April 10, for expected severe weather in the area:

Ascension Parish Public Schools

Holy Family School 

Iberville Parish Public Schools 

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools 

St. James Parish Public Schools 

West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools

The Storm Station Team says a significant weather threat may develop on Wednesday. The timeline for the most active weather will be during the first half of the day, from approximately sunrise through lunchtime. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and heavy rain.

To review plans for severe weather, click here. 

