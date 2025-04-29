'God had his hands on me': Pointe Coupee deputy faces long road to recovery after being hit by car

BATON ROUGE - A Pointe Coupee deputy who was hit by a car on Louisiana Highway 190 in Livonia last month while directing traffic from a fire scene is now starting the long road to recovery.

Deputy Robert Williams said all he remembers from the accident was stopping traffic for fire trucks to leave the scene. He was knocked unconscious when the oncoming car swerved from traffic and hit him.

"When I came to, I was at the hospital. I remember seeing my sheriff and my family standing over me and I was trying to figure out what was going on, why I was here," Williams said.

Since the accident, Williams has undergone five surgeries. He’s now in a rehab hospital in Baton Rouge.

"Both of my ankles were broken, both of my legs were broken, I have a broken knee, broken knee, dislocated hip and crushed my rotator cuff in my arm," Williams said. "From my understanding, from the scene, it didn't look too promising, but once we got to the hospital, God had his hands on me and he covered me."

Now on the path to recovery, Williams says he experiences both good days and bad days. As he reflects on the accident, he hopes it serves as a wake-up call for others.

"A lot of times I don't think it's fair, I have a family, a fiancée and kids, mom and sister that depend on me and now my life has changed," Williams said. "I feel like those are mistakes we can control, and a lot of times we take it for granted, we drive, we'll be on cell phones and just going about our day and don't realize it only takes a second to change someone's life."

Williams said he’s likely to be out until the end of the year, but he said he’s ready to get back to work as soon as possible.

“We’ve got a long road ahead of us. When I get on my feet, I’m going right back to work, we’ll pick up right where we left off, there’s no stopping us,” Williams said.

A benefit fundraiser is scheduled for May 16th for Deputy Williams in New Roads. There is also a GoFundMe where people can donate to his recovery.