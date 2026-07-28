Eyesore or work in progress? Neighbors frustrated as St. George property sits undeveloped years after fire

ST. GEORGE - A large corner lot off Perkins Road has a temporary electric pole running power to a functioning swimming pool. There's a concrete slab where a home once stood, a trailer, some tents, a shed, and a doghouse. The house on this property burned in June 2020.

Last week, neighbors captured images of what appeared to be several people enjoying the pool for a party.

In October 2023, Quentin Williams spoke with WBRZ about his plans for the lot. Then, the area was surrounded by green tarp and a chain-link fence. The majority of the home had been demolished, except for a chimney and some framing.

"We have totally demoed the roof, gutted the property," said Williams in 2023.

That's all gone now. After receiving another call about the property last week, 2 On Your Side checked in with Williams and his plans. He plans to build a two-story home and pool house. He sent the plans to WBRZ in 2025.

"I'm just doing what I need to do to make it better for me and my family," said Williams.

Six years after the fire, not much has changed to the property. There's the pool and the concrete slab. Neighbors continue to reach out to WBRZ, frustrated by the inaction.

The City of St. George says they have spent many hours investigating the situation. Up until recently, the property was in someone else's name, making it difficult for them to enforce zoning rules. Now that's all changed.

The city tracked down the previous owner, who lives out of state. The land was donated to Williams in January. Williams is now on the clock. The City of St. George issued him a permit for work on May 21. Williams has officially combined two lots to make one large one, but he hasn't done much else to develop the property.

Williams says he is working with an electrician and plumber and expects to meet with the plumber this week. Williams said he wasn't sure when framing would begin, because he's waiting on contractors.

Williams has until November 17 to begin construction on the primary residence; that's 180 days after the permit issue date. If work has not begun, the matter will go before the magistrate for an order, and the city could take action. That could include demolishing the structures that do not meet code, and direct the city to bring the property into compliance and invoice Williams.