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Early Steps Learning Center in Zachary celebrates 5-year milestone and facility upgrades

1 hour 40 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 6:16 PM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The Early Steps Learning Center is marking five years in the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony for new upgrades to its facility.

School leaders say they are grateful for the support from the community.

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There was a big turnout for the ribbon cutting.

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