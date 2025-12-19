Pointe Coupee 5th grader gifts hundreds of Christmas presents to children in the parish

MORGANZA - Hundreds of children in Pointe Coupee Parish will have an extra present under the tree this year. That's because of Stem Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee fifth grader Ellie Dabadie.

"I created a toy drive so that every Head Start through 1st-grade student in the public schools in Pointe Coupee Parish would get a gift this year," Ellie Dabadie said.

Ellie Dabadie's helpful nature comes from her family, where her mom, Andrea, is a teacher at Stem Magnet. The idea of a toy drive originated several years ago when Ellie Dabadie's older sister, Lexie, wanted to help those who were less fortunate.

"She said Mom, I really want to give back to kids in our area. I'm blessed, and I know others aren't as blessed as me, and I'd really like to start a toy drive," Andrea Dabadie said.

After Lexie went to college, she passed on the tradition to Ellie.

For the last few months, Ellie Dabadie has been working to ensure that no child is forgotten. In total, she made 485 gift bags, filled with items that center around art, reading, and exercise.

"They would all have a coloring book, three books, markers, crayons, colored pencils, and a jump rope," Ellie Dabadie said.

Ellie Dabadie helped deliver them to Rougon, Upper Pointe Coupee, Rosenwald, and Valverda elementary. Andrea says she could not be prouder of Ellie and Lexie for how much they care about helping others.

"I get chills thinking about it. It's an honor and a blessing to know that both of my girls, 21 and 10, almost 11, have such a huge heart."

Ellie Dabadie said she intends to make next year's toy drive even bigger, saying that it's amazing to see the smiles on children's faces when they get their gifts.