Plaquemine woman and son accused of obstruction after killing of her brother

PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine Police accused a woman and her son of obstruction-related charges after the woman's brother was killed on Friday.

Jail records show Sammie Dorsey, 50, was arrested Friday and is accused of obstruction of justice and failing to report certain felonies. Her son Deandre Devon Dorsey faces the same accounts, according to Police Chief Stephen Engolio.

Engolio said Saturday morning that Sammie Dorsey and the victim, Balize Mitchell Jr., are brother and sister. That would make the victim Deandre Dorsey's uncle.

A brief Facebook post from the Plaquemine Police Department noted only that they were seeking Deandre Dorsey for the obstruction counts. It wasn't clear whether a homicide warrant is pending against anyone.