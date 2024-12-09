69°
Plaquemine's city hall without phone, internet service following outage caused by downed line
PLAQUEMINE — Phones and internet services in Plaquemine's city hall are out after a power outage in the city, government officials said Monday.
The city announced the outage at 8:25 a.m. in a post on Facebook.
In an earlier post, the city said the outage was caused when a car veered into two powerline poles near Haase Street and LA 1. This happened around 4 a.m.
WBRZ reached out to city officials at 9:45 a.m. for an update on the outage. A spokesperson said all necessary repairs would be done by midday.
