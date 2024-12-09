69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plaquemine's city hall without phone, internet service following outage caused by downed line

1 hour 19 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2024 Dec 9, 2024 December 09, 2024 9:49 AM December 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy
Photo: City of Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE — Phones and internet services in Plaquemine's city hall are out after a power outage in the city, government officials said Monday. 

The city announced the outage at 8:25 a.m. in a post on Facebook.

In an earlier post, the city said the outage was caused when a car veered into two powerline poles near Haase Street and LA 1. This happened around 4 a.m.

Trending News

WBRZ reached out to city officials at 9:45 a.m. for an update on the outage. A spokesperson said all necessary repairs would be done by midday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days