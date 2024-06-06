89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plaquemine murder suspect arrested in Texas

1 hour 48 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2024 Jun 6, 2024 June 06, 2024 11:51 AM June 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - A man accused of killing a 23-year-old in Plaquemine on Tuesday evening has been arrested, according to the Plaquemine Police Department.

Rashad Seals allegedly shot  23-year-old Jaheim Gailes around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Bourgoyne Street. Officers believe Rashad Seals walked up to the Gailes' home and began firing gunshots, one of which hit the victim. Gailes was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Trending News

Seals was arrested in Texas and will be booked on second-degree murder, the police department said Thursday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days