Plaquemine mayor dies from heart attack

Image: City of Plaquemine

WHITE CASTLE - Plaquemine Mayor Tony Gulotta died Friday morning of an apparent heart attack, according to the Iberville Parish sheriff.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Gulotta was found unresponsive some time after 10 a.m. The parish coroner's office later confirmed Gulotta died from a heart attack, and had a history of heart disease.

The coroner's office said they had enough medical history and information that an autopsy would not be necessary.

According to the city's website, Gulotta was born in Plaquemine in 1958. He was the owner and manager of Shotgun Construction, and married with two children.

His body was taken to Wilbert's Funeral Home in Plaquemine, per the family's request.