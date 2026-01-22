Plaquemine councilwoman arrested following allegations she had people from out-of-state vote for her

PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish deputies arrested a Plaquemine city councilmember on Thursday after she was accused of arranging for friends and family from out of state to vote for her in the 2024 general election.

Wanda Jones, 67, was arrested and charged with five counts of election offenses affecting registration and election fraud or forgery. According to jail records, her bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Alvin Batiste.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit initially reported Jones' alleged crimes on Wednesday.

Jones allegedly brought people in from Texas to register to vote for her. The alleged scheme was uncovered by an Iberville Parish election official.

Jones, a Democrat, defeated Mary "Beth" Bueche, another Democrat, 269-183 in the Nov. 5, 2024, election, according to figures from the Louisiana Secretary of State. Those who took part in early voting favored Bueche, but Jones overwhelmingly won among those who voted on Election Day.