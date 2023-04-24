Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine City Hall, Police Department moving temporarily to fix mold and water damage
PLAQUEMINE - Employees of Plaquemine City Hall and Plaquemine police officers are packing up their things and moving while structural issues are addressed in the buildings.
According to the city, the Plaquemine Police Department is moving to its Training Center at the City Park.
As for the other departments within City Hall, Mayor Ed Reeves says they aren't sure where employees will end up.
"We are trying to identify where departments will move now and we'll notify the public as soon as we have that information determined," Reeves said.
The city says all departments have kept their phone numbers the same. Once the city settles on locations for their departments, a list will be posted outside the City Hall.
An emergency meeting will be held at the Community Center on Wednesday evening at 6:30.
