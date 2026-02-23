Planting Seeds of Hope takes root on Tuesday at LSU

BATON ROUGE - The annual event focused on mental health awareness and the ability to navigate those conversations with people in need will happen on Tuesday evening in the Maravich Center as the Planting Seeds of Hope speaking panel will start their program at 6:00 p.m. with a group of former athletes, entertainers and military members who will share their stories of struggle and perseverance with a focus aimed at young people who may be in need of outreach and support.

Doors to the Maravich Center open at 5:00 p.m. and the event will start around 6:00 as former LSU football players Ryan Clark and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will help guide a panel that will feature key speaker Ryan Yarosh, a former US Army serviceman who will share his story of struggle and accomplishment in the face of a devastating explosion that seriously injured him.

Former American Idol star John Foster will also perform at the event which is free and open to the public.