85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plans in the works to modernize nuclear plant alert system in West Feliciana Parish

3 hours 1 minute 21 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 5:35 PM September 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alexis Marigny

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Modernized emergency systems could come to the River Bend Nuclear Station in St. Francisville, and some residents say they’re worried about how the updates will affect the area.

West Feliciana Parish President Kenneth Havard says the parish is working with Entergy to create preliminary plans to update the emergency alert system at the West Feliciana Nuclear Power Plant, potentially replacing the sirens with radio, television and cellphone alerts.

Havard says the updates are reliable and would modernize the parish’s current system.

“Entergy has told me they use this system around the state,” Harvard said.

On social media, some residents were concerned the cell phone alerts couldn’t be reliable in parts of the parish where cell service is spotty, but Havard says cell service shouldn’t have an effect.

“There's a particular service that police and amber alerts use, even if you have half a bar or something, it gets the alerts out to you,” Havard said.

Trending News

While the project is early on and mostly under wraps, an Entergy representative confirmed they’re planning to modernize the system in a statement to WBRZ. They’re working alongside federal agencies moving forward, the statement added.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days