61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Planning Commission approves additional parking lots for St. Joseph's Academy along Broussard Street

2 hours 13 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, April 18 2022 Apr 18, 2022 April 18, 2022 7:36 PM April 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - During the meeting Monday night, the Planning Commission approved St. Joseph's Academy's plans to build two additional parking lots on both sides of Broussard Street.

Residents of the Hundred Oaks neighborhood opposed the plans, saying the parking lots would bring too much noise to the area.

"It is their land, but it is zoned for A1 residential lot, and that's what it should be used for, we feel like," resident Patrice Ellis told WBRZ at the beginning of April.

Trending News

There is no time frame for when the parking lots will be used.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days