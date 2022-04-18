Planning Commission approves additional parking lots for St. Joseph's Academy along Broussard Street

BATON ROUGE - During the meeting Monday night, the Planning Commission approved St. Joseph's Academy's plans to build two additional parking lots on both sides of Broussard Street.

Residents of the Hundred Oaks neighborhood opposed the plans, saying the parking lots would bring too much noise to the area.

"It is their land, but it is zoned for A1 residential lot, and that's what it should be used for, we feel like," resident Patrice Ellis told WBRZ at the beginning of April.

There is no time frame for when the parking lots will be used.