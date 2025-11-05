Pipe and Steel Industrial unveils $5.1 million expansion of Livingston Parish facility

DENHAM SPRINGS — Pipe and Steel Industrial, a company that builds equipment for petrochemical, agricultural, fertilizer, gas and oil industries, is expanding its Livingston Parish facility next year.

The $5.1 million expansion to the company's steel processing and fabrication facility is expected to create 56 new job opportunities in the capital region, with 20 direct new jobs at the facility with an average annual salary of $62,400.

Pipe and Steel's investment is expected to increase the plant's beam-cutting capacity and support continued growth in Louisiana’s manufacturing sector, Louisiana Economic Development says.

"Pipe and Steel sits in the epicenter of the best industrial labor pool in the state, Livingston Parish. The people of our parish are key in building the industrial sector in the Gulf Coast region and the state of Louisiana," Pipe and Steel President and CEO Kylie Sparks said. "We intend to facilitate the labor here with the most advanced fabrication methods used in industrial construction and also facilitate the needs of our own forces."

The expansion is set to start in January and be completed by June 2026.

According to LED, this is the second major expansion for the company in two years.