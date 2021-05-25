Pilot killed in aircraft crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

An aircraft crashed after taking off from Nellis Air Force Base outside of Las Vegas, May 24, 2021. Photo: ABC News

NEVADA - Nellis Airforce Base confirmed that a non-Air Force pilot who took off from the base in an aircraft on Monday afternoon was killed in a crash near Las Vegas, according to ABC News.

At this time, the name of the pilot, who was traveling alone, has not been released by authorities.

Officials from the base first reported the crash on Twitter and said the "contractor-operated aircraft" crashed just outside the southern edge of the base around 2:30 p.m. local time.

A base official told ABC News the crash involved a non-Air Force contractor-operated aircraft flown by a non-Air Force pilot. Apparently, the base frequently uses contractor aircraft that routinely fly training missions.

"The aircraft was owned, operated and piloted by Draken US, a Florida-based company contracted to provide adversary air support to Nellis Air Force Base," Nellis AFB said in a statement Monday night.

"Draken has received news of a downed aircraft out of Nellis AFB and the tragic loss of one of our pilots. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people and families affected by this event. We are doing everything in our power to assist them in this time of need, and we are working closely with federal, state and local authorities," said Draken US in a statement Monday night.

Draken US is also working with other agencies to determine what led to the accident.

"The men and women of Team Nellis send our deepest condolences to the teammates, friends and family of our Draken wingman," Nellis AFB said.

The The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident.