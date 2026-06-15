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Pierre Part man arrested for domestic abuse after allegedly choking woman, fighting others in house
PIERRE PART — Deputies arrested a man on domestic abuse charges after he allegedly choked a woman and fought several others in a Pierre Part home.
Assumption Parish deputies responded to the home along Highway 70 South on Friday afternoon after receiving a complaint that Tommy Paul Theriot, 40, had become unruly and aggressive towards several people.
Theriot allegedly choked a woman and slammed her to the ground, and hurt several other people in the melee.
He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries before he was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation and domestic abuse battery. His bond was set at $260,000.
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