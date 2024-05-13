Pierre Part man arrested after allegedly assaulting, resisting multiple deputies

PIERRE PART — Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Pierre Part man after he allegedly assaulted multiple law enforcement officers.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Paul Street on Sunday night. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found Dylan Rivere, 37, who was acting hostile and uncooperative. Deputies then tried to arrest Rivere, who reportedly attacked them and tried to take one of the deputies' tasers.

Rivere was eventually booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center after being treated at a health care facility and released. A deputy was also treated for injuries and released, deputies said.

Rivere was booked on two counts of battery of a peace officer, two counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, as well as one count each of disarming an officer and disturbing the peace.